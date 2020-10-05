WATCH: Roque visits Boracay, his 'happy place'

Home  >  News

Oct 05 2020

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday shared a video of his stay over the weekend in Boracay, which re-opened last Oct. 1, about half a year after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the resort island. 

