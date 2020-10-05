WATCH: Roque visits Boracay, his 'happy place'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 05 2020 04:59 PM
Malacañang, Palace, Harry Roque, IATF, coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus worldometer, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus cases, coronavirus how many, coronavirus updates, COVID-19 updates, pandemic, COVID, COVID latest, coronavirus latest, Philippines coronavirus, Philippines news
- /news/10/05/20/pagsasaling-wika-ng-modules-hamon-sa-ilang-cagayan-teachers
- /news/10/05/20/doh-on-more-probes-of-philhealth-mess-duque-innocent
- /news/10/05/20/ph-to-wait-for-official-study-on-antibody-prescribed-to-covid-19-patient-trump
- /news/multimedia/photo/10/05/20/finding-connection-for-online-learning
- /business/10/05/20/britain-open-to-aussie-style-eu-trade-deal-but-australia-wants-more