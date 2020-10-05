PACC eyes charges vs 16 more PhilHealth execs

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-corruption body will file charges against 16 more PhilHealth officials as it continues its investigation into alleged corruption at the state insurer, an official said Monday.

The task force created to look into anomalies in PhilHealth earlier filed a criminal complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against former PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales and several other agency officials.

The investigation of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission as part of the task force and as an independent body is ongoing, said commissioner Greco Belgica.

"Bukod sa 8 sinampahan ng kaso ng Task Force na kinabibilangan namin, meron ho kaming 16 na isasampa din po tapos meron pa ho kaming 40 na under investigation," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo without further details.

(Aside from the 8 charged by the Task Force, we will file 16 more charges, and an additional 40 are under investigation.)

"The investigation is still ongoing and our focus is to build up airtight cases doon sa mga dapat kasuhan. Hindi ho kasi isahan. It’s one thing to expose, it’s another to build up a case that will stand in court."

Belgica added he has also recommended ways to PhilHealth president and CEO Dante Gierran how the firm can recover the money it lost.

"Dapat i-revalidate ang lahat ng claims na ginawa. Pag nakita ang overpayment ibawas sa future claims," he said.

(All claims should be revalidated and overpayment should be deducted in future claims.)