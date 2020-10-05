Home  >  News

Guevarra says more PhilHealth officials to face charges

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2020 11:06 PM

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said more PhilHealth officials will face raps in the coming days in connection with alleged anomalies in the agency.

This, after some legislators questioned why its chairman, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was not included in the initial complaint filed at the Office of the Ombudsman. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2020
