Guevarra says more PhilHealth officials to face charges
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 05 2020 11:06 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PhilHealth, Department of Justice, Menardo Guevarra, Department of Health, Francisco Duque III, PhilHealth corruption controversy
- /video/news/10/05/20/filipinos-appreciated-govt-interventions-during-pandemic-pollster-says
- /video/news/10/05/20/internet-connectivity-issues-mar-first-day-of-distance-learning-classes
- /entertainment/10/05/20/new-romance-belas-ig-post-stirs-speculation
- /news/10/05/20/cayetano-dares-velasco-to-unseat-him-as-speaker-says-budget-talks-being-sabotaged
- /overseas/10/05/20/gilded-cage-private-pools-fancy-meals-in-thailands-luxury-quarantine