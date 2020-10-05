Home  >  News

Filipinos appreciated gov't interventions during pandemic, pollster says

Posted at Oct 05 2020 11:03 PM

Despite the Philippines grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia, President Rodrigo Duterte's trust and approval ratings continue to go up. 

For one political scientist, the chief executive remains popular because populist leaders benefit from social and economic anxieties during trying times. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2020
