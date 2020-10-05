Home  >  News

TV Patrol

2 suspek sa ilang insidente ng basag-kotse sa QC timbog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2020 07:56 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Arestado ang dalawang suspek sa ilang insidente ng basag-kotse sa Quezon City. Ang mga suspek, umamin pang nakapagdroga bago gawin ang krimen. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 05 Oktubre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   krimen   crime   basag kotse   QC   Quezon City  