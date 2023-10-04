Teacher accused of slapping student who died placed on leave

Watch more on iWantTFC

A grade school teacher accused of slapping a 5th grader who eventually died has been placed on leave while undergoing investigation, an education official said Wednesday.

"Hindi muna siya papapasukin because this is a case of child abuse or grave misconduct," Department of Education spokesperson Asec. Francis Bringas said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Hindi siya papapasukin dahil kailangang ihiwalay siya doon sa lugar kung saan nangyari 'yung insidente."

The City Schools Division Office of Antipolo earlier said a substitute will take over the class of the teacher from Peñafrancia Elementary School while the investigation is ongoing.

Antipolo City Police

In the interview, Bringas said teachers are prohibited from inflicting corporal punishment on their students. The teacher has denied slapping the student.

He added the teacher could face dismissal if proven that she committed grave misconduct.

Bringas said the teacher cannot be placed under preventive suspension until a formal charge has been filed. He said the charge will only be filed if there is prima facie evidence uncovered during the DepEd fact-finding investigation.

"The teacher is now on leave but not under preventive suspension," he said.

"In the pendency of the administrative proceedings that have started already, ang ating magagawa lang ng department is to go through this process para malaman natin kung ano ang nangyari," he added.

According to the student's mom, the teacher allegedly grabbed the 14-year-old student by the collar, pulled his hair and slapped him for being noisy in class.

"Nagkuwento 'yung anak ko noong sinampal siya, 'Ma, para akong nabingi sa sampal, Ma. Sabi ng anak ko, 'Ang sakit ng tainga ko, Ma,'" Elena Minggoy recalled her son saying.

She said her son was still able to go to school for 3 days but asked to be brought to the hospital after he started experiencing headaches and vomiting last September 26.

She said her son went into a coma at Amang Rodriguez Medical Center and died soon after. A doctor said the student had bleeding in the brain.

Police are set to file charges of homicide and violation of the Anti-Child Abuse Law against the teacher.