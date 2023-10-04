Marine traffic view of collision that killed 3 Filipino fishermen

Watch more on iWantTFC

A marine traffic view of waters near Scarborough Shoal shows the position of Filipino Fishing Boat (FFB) Dearyn before a collision that killed three fishermen early Monday, October 2.

In the video released by the Philippine Coast Guard, the FFB Dearyn is seen stationary, when a moving vessel tagged as Pacific Anna appeared to make contact and then move past it.

Three Filipino fishermen died as the result of what PCG has described as an "accidental collision."

According to ship tracking websites MarineTraffic and VesselFinder, the Pacific Anna is sailing for Singapore from Incheon in South Korea and is expected to reach port by October 5.

(Video from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News; Report by Jauhn Etienne Villaruel and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News)