Marcos sinagot ang pagbaba ng approval rating: 'It's not surprising'

Nagbigay reaksiyon si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. sa pagsadsad ng kaniyang approval rating batay sa pinakahuling survey ng Pulsa Asia, nitong Miyerkoles, Oktubre 4. Aniya, hindi na niya ito ikinagulat.

"Ibang usapan kapag bigas," sabi ni Marcos. "Kaya hindi mo masisi ang tao. Talagang naghihirap sila, eh. That's why we're doing all of these things. That's why we're doing all of the things to try and maintain the prices at the level that is affordable to the people."