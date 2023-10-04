Home > News Marcos sinagot ang pagbaba ng approval rating: 'It's not surprising' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2023 08:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagbigay reaksiyon si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. sa pagsadsad ng kaniyang approval rating batay sa pinakahuling survey ng Pulsa Asia, nitong Miyerkoles, Oktubre 4. Aniya, hindi na niya ito ikinagulat. "Ibang usapan kapag bigas," sabi ni Marcos. "Kaya hindi mo masisi ang tao. Talagang naghihirap sila, eh. That's why we're doing all of these things. That's why we're doing all of the things to try and maintain the prices at the level that is affordable to the people." KAUGNAY NA ULAT: 'Hindi mo masisi ang tao': Marcos Jr reacts to drop in approval ratings Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, tagalog news Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approval rating inflation bigas