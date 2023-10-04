Watch more on iWantTFC

Retailers comply with the mandated price ceiling on rice at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on September 5, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday lifted the price ceiling on rice, around a month it was implemented.

Marcos, concurrently the Philippine agriculture chief, said government would continue providing assistance to farmers and the poor after the price cap was removed.

"Tinatanggal na natin 'yung mga control pero hindi ibig sabihin na ganoon na lang dahil kailangan pa rin natin ayusin ang agricultural sector, kailangan pa rin natin tulungan ang mga pinakamahirap, pinakagutom para kahit papaano ay makaahon sila," said the President.

(We are removing the controls, but we still need to fix the agricultural sector, we still need to help the poorest.)

The Department of Agriculture earlier said the price cap could be lifted due to a drop in global prices of rice and an expected increase in supply due to the local harvest in the last quarter of the year.

Marcos in September set a price ceiling of P41 for regular milled rice and P45 for well-milled rice. The caps were as much as 25 percent lower than those quoted in Manila markets the week before.

Despite a "steady supply", Marcos alleged "hoarding by opportunistic traders and collusion among industry cartels in light of the lean season" were to blame for rising rice prices.

A ban on rice exports by major producer India, the war in Ukraine, and unstable world oil prices have also "caused an alarming increase in the retail prices of this basic necessity", he added.

Some economists have said that instead of setting price caps, government should make sure that harvests would be enough in the coming months. Some retailers said the ceilings also forced them to sell rice with little to no profit.

The Philippines is expected to harvest 1.9 million metric tons of rice in October alone, the agriculture department said.



Rice is a basic staple in the Philippines, which cannot produce enough for itself and has been one of the world's top importers of the grain.



— With a report from Agence France-Presse