'Jenny' weakens, Signal No. 3 up in Batanes

Typhoon Jenny has slightly weakened and is on track to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday afternoon or evening, weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres said as of 4 a.m., the center of the eye of Typhoon Jenny was estimated based on all available data at 270 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

Packing 150 kph winds and gusts of up to 185 kph, the typhoon is moving west northwest at 10 kph.

"On the track forecast, the typhoon will make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan tomorrow morning, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow afternoon or evening," the bureau said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 has been hoisted over the northern portion of Batanes while Signal no. 2 has been hoisted over the rest of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands.

Signal no. 1 is in effect over the following areas:

The rest of Babuyan Island,

the northern portion of mainland Cagayan ( Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran),

the northern portion of Apayao (Calansan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora),

the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City)

Batanes is also forecast to receive 100-200 mm accumulated rainfall Wednesday while the northern portion of Babuyan Islands will receive 50-100 mm accumulated rainfall.