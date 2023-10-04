Home  >  News

Ex-SBSI member shares video of young couples allegedly forced into marriage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2023 10:31 PM

ABS-CBN News obtained a video that purportedly shows children being forced into marriage by a controversial Philippine civic organization. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2023
