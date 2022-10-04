Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Tuesday said it was monitoring traffic along EDSA as the construction of the country's first-ever underground mass transport system starts.

According to MMDA spokesperson Mel Carunungan, motorists are advised to take alternative routes due to the construction of the Metro Manila Subway Project - Shaw Boulevard Station.

"Since this closure from Estancia to Shaw Boulevard will have to make the other cars move or used alternate routes, we are expecting that the spillover will happen in our major thoroughfares," MMDA spokesperson Mel Carunungan told ANC's "Headstart".

"Because of that, the MMDA has deployed additional traffic enforcers in EDSA-Shaw Boulevard, at Ortigas Avenue, at C5, and also Doña Julia Vargas," she added.

The MMDA "cannot say yet" how much the project would affect EDSA traffic, the official said.

"At the moment, traffic from that area has not reached EDSA. However, it has only been 1 day of implementation of the new traffic scheme in that area so far. The MMDA will continue to monitor the situation within the next 2-3 weeks," Carunungan said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

However, she said the MMDA expects traffic in EDSA to "worsen in the coming months because of a variety of factors," including the upcoming Christmas season.

The 33-kilometer Metro Manila Subway project, which will stretch from Valenzuela City to Pasay City, was among the big-ticket infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration, funded by a loan agreement with the Japanese government.

It is expected to be partially operational by 2027, and can carry around over 500,000 passengers daily.

Starting Oct. 3 until 2028, a 250-meter portion of Meralco Ave. will be closed to motorists as an entry shaft for the tunnel boring machine will be placed 27 meters below the ground.

"This closure is between 5 to 6 years and of course, we can be hopeful it can be less than 6 years but this total closure, which is 24/7, is important so that this project can be completed within that time," Carunungan said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The MMDA, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and the local governments of Pasig and Mandaluyong identified the following alternative routes.