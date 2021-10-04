Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilabas na ang "Pandora Papers" na naglalaman ng milyon-milyong dokumento tungkol sa offshore account at company, na siniyasat ng mga investigative journalist sa buong mundo. Sa Pilipinas, kabilang sa mga nakitang may offshore company o account ang isang miyembro ng Gabinete at isang dating chairman ng Commission on Elections. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Oktubre 2021