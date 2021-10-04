Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Tugade, dating Comelec chair may offshore accounts: Pandora Papers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 08:47 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilabas na ang "Pandora Papers" na naglalaman ng milyon-milyong dokumento tungkol sa offshore account at company, na siniyasat ng mga investigative journalist sa buong mundo. Sa Pilipinas, kabilang sa mga nakitang may offshore company o account ang isang miyembro ng Gabinete at isang dating chairman ng Commission on Elections. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Oktubre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Pandora Papers   International Consortium of Investigative Journalists   Art Tugade   Andres Bautista   offshore company  