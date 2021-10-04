Home  >  News

ANC

PDP-Laban Cusi wing still searching for standard bearer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 10:40 PM

The search for a standard bearer continues for a faction of the ruling PDP-Laban Party after another prospective presidential bet turned down its endorsement. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2021
