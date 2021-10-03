Home  >  News

PatrolPH

P4.7-M halaga ng imported na gulay, kumpiskado sa Tondo

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 07:26 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tatlong tindahan sa Carmen Planas Street, Tondo, Maynila ang naging target ng operasyon ng Bureau of Customs dahil sa pagbebenta ng umano’y smuggled na imported na gulay.

Kahon-kahon ng mga carrots, broccoli, at iba pang gulay tulad ng bawang, sibuyas, at luya ang nakuha sa mga tindahan kung saan bumili ang nagpanggap na buyer.

Natukoy na imported ang mga gulay na iba ang itsura sa lokal na mga gulay.

Tulad na lang ng carrots mula China na mas makinis kumpara sa mga galing Benguet.

Abot sa 4.7 million pesos ang halaga ng nakumpiskang imported na gulay.

Nang hanapan naman ang mga stall owner ng mga kaukulang dokumento tulad ng import permit at pagbabayad ng buwis ng imported na mga produkto, wala silang maipresenta sa mga otoridad.

Nagbabala naman ang Department of Agriculture sa publiko sa pagbili ng mga imported na gulay na maaaring makasama sa kalusugan dahil hindi tukoy ang pesticide at formalin content ng mga ito.

Wala ring ibinibigay na import permit sa mga imported na gulay para ibenta sa palengke.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  smuggling   gulay   tagalog news   tondo   manila   bureau of customs   teleradyo  