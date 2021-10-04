Metro Manila fully vaccinates 75 pct of target vs COVID-19

Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila has fully immunized at least 75 percent of its target population against COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

The capital region has administered some 16.1 million COVID-19 shots as of Sunday, with at least 8.7 million people getting their first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

A total of 7,408,813 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 75.57 of the target population, he said in a press briefing.

About 70 to 80 percent of a population should be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, Roque noted.

"Ang Metro Manila po ang siyang talagang nagdadala ng COVID sa buong Pilipinas. 'Pag nabigyan na natin ng proteksyon ang 75 to 80 percent ng population, magugutom 'yong sakit at therefore, hindi na siya kakalat sa buong Pilipinas," he said.

(Metro Manila brings COVID to the whole Philippines. Once we give protection to 75 to 80 percent of the population, the disease starves and therefore, will no longer spread to the whole Philippines.)

"Hindi po favoritism iyong pag-uuna natin sa Metro Manila; ito po ay nakabase sa sensiya," continued the official.

(Our prioritization of Metro Manila is not favoritism; this is based on science.)

Home to some 13 million residents, the capital region is expected to raise its vaccination coverage to 84 percent "in one month" and 92 percent in December, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos.

Metro Manila is testing until Oct. 15 a new alert system with granular lockdowns to curb COVID-19 outbreaks and spur business activity.

At least 2,774 families were under 2-week granular lockdowns. The restriction did not cover any barangay, and was instead limited to 397 households, 88 condominium units, 9 buildings, and 25 compounds, Abalos said.

"Walang barangay na ini-lockdown to make it very micro, ibig sabihin talagang maliliit na lang para 'yong healthy population makapagtrabaho at gumaan ang ating ekonomiya," he said.

(No barangay was locked down to make it very micro, meaning it will be limited to very small areas so that the health population can work and free up our economy.)