Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—At least 5 houses were partially damaged after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro Sunday, the town mayor said.

Sablayan Mayor Andres Dangeros said no one was reported hurt in the tremor.

"So far, wala pong nasaktan (no one was injured)," he told Teleradyo Monday.

The partially damaged houses were from Zone 5 in Barangay Agustin, he added.

According to Phivolcs, the earthquake struck at 5:59 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers northwest of Sablayan.

Damage to property was estimated at P208,000, the local disaster management office earlier said.

Dangeros said local disaster officials will check possible damage on roads, bridges and government buildings.

In the interview, he disclosed that Sablayan currently had 109 active cases of COVID-19 and 4 of its quarantine facilities were operating at capacity.

"Kaya ako ay naghanap ng private hotel para po rentahan ng munisipyo," he said.

(That's why I looked for a private hotel that the municipal could rent.)