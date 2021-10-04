Home  >  News

Isko Moreno, Willie Ong file candidacies for President, VP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 10:45 PM

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso formalizes his bid for the Philippine presidency.

Meanwhile, former president and speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo is seeking a return to the House of Representatives. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2021
