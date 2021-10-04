Watch more on iWantTFC

Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday visited the Sto. Niño Church in Moriones, Tondo before he files his certificate of candidacy for president.

The mayor said the church is where he and his mother used to pray when he was still living in the slums of Tondo.

Moreno is set to file his certificate of candidacy on October 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi and the birthday of late television host German Moreno, who helped catapult the actor-turned-politician into stardom in the 80s.



Domagoso earlier said that he plans to become a "healing" president, who could work both with members of the current administration and opposition.

TeleRadyo, October 4, 2021