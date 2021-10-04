Home  >  News

Ilang lugar sa Visayas binaha dahil sa Bagyong Lannie

Posted at Oct 04 2021 07:36 PM

Binaha ang ilang lugar sa Visayas dahil sa ulang dala ng Bagyong Lannie. Kanselado na rin ang biyahe ng ilang barko dahil sa masungit na panahon. Nagpa-Patrol, Rolen Escaniel. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Oktubre 2021

