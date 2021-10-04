Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Health care utilization sa ilang rehiyon nananatiling mataas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 07:35 PM

Nanatiling mataas ang health care utilization ng ilang rehiyon sa kabila ng pagbaba ng bilang ng nagkaka-COVID-19. Dahil dito, patuloy na pinag-aaralan ng Department of Health ang dahilan ng pababang trend ng datos. Kung magtuloy-tuloy ito, maaari rin umanong ipatupad ang alert level system sa labas ng National Capital Region. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Oktubre 2021

