Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on September 2, 2021. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Monday denied that he was focusing too much on politics as fuel prices continued to rise.

Oil companies are set to impose a new round of pump price increases starting Tuesday, October 5.

Cusi leads the faction of ruling party PDP-Laban opposing Senator Manny Pacquiao. The faction on Sunday said it has expelled the senator from PDP-Laban for filing his certificate of candidacy under a different party.

"Hindi po totoo yun na nafofocus po tayo sa political arena. Sama-sama po lahat yan, hindi naman po yung politics na yan ay araw-araw na ginagawa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's not true that I'm focused on the political arena. I don't get involved in politics everyday.)

"Dito po sa DOE, kanya-kanya po kami ng responsibilidad. Sakin po policy, implementation, enforcement. May directors po tayong nagbabantay...These are very capable people."

(Here in DOE we each have our own responsibility. Mine is policy, implementation, enforcement. There are directors monitoring...These are very capable people.)

Cusi on Monday revealed the initial list of senatorial candidates running under PDP-Laban: Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and anti-corruption commission chief Greco Belgica.

He said he has signed a certificate of nomination and acceptance for the party's presidential candidate in next year's elections.

"Ayaw ipasabi kung sino kasi 'di pa po siya laumaalabas as a presidentiable at the moment. Di pa po napapagusapan ang pangalang yan. Si ES (Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea) po ang nakakaalam," he said.

(The candidate doesn't want to be announced as a presidentiable at the moment. Their name has yet to be spoken of. ES knows their identity.)