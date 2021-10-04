Home  >  News

6 Metro Manila hospitals sa pilot vaccination ng mga edad 12-17 tukoy na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 08:07 PM

Tinukoy ng pamahalaan ang 6 na ospital sa Metro Manila na pagdarausan ng pilot vaccination ng mga may edad 12 hanggang 17. Uunahing bakunahan kontra COVID-19 ang mga may comorbidity o sakit na tinukoy ng mga doktor sa bata. Nagpa-Patrol, Zandro Ochona. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Oktubre 2021

