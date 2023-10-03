Home  >  News

PH debts swells to P14.35T at end-August

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2023 10:44 PM

A former chief government economist urges the Marcos Jr. administration to better manage its confidential funds and cut back on unnecessary spending.

The advise was given as the Philippine government's debt hit a record high in August. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2023
