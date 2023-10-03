Home > News PH debts swells to P14.35T at end-August ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2023 10:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A former chief government economist urges the Marcos Jr. administration to better manage its confidential funds and cut back on unnecessary spending. The advise was given as the Philippine government's debt hit a record high in August. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confidential funds government spending national debt