An economist is urging the national government to check unnecessary, confidential expenditures after the Philippines’ sovereign debt hit a new record of P14.35 trillion in August.

The Bureau of Treasury earlier said the Philippines' total debt increased by P105.28 billion or 0.7 percent from July “primarily due to the peso depreciating from 54.834 to 56.651 against the US dollar."

Of the total debt stock, 31.8 percent were foreign borrowings while 68.2 percent were borrowed domestically.

Philippine pesos and US dollars.

Congresswoman Stella Quimbo earlier said the government will borrow P2.46 trillion to partly fund the P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024.

A congressional think tank has said that the Philippines' debt burden is growing faster than the overall budget increase, and over half of the 2024 budget can no longer be allocated to productive expenses.

In an interview, economist Winnie Monsod said higher borrowings only mean the country's revenues no longer match its expenses.

"Nangungutang tayo kasi 'yung expenses ng gobyerno and the revenues of the government hindi nagkakatugma. Palagi tayong nade-deficit. Masyadong mataas ang expenditure natin compared to our revenues," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"You can ask Congress kung bakit ganyan, kung bakit napakalaki ng ating expenditures relative to our revenues."

One expense that Congress can look into, Monsod said, is the issue of confidential funds. She pointed out that some P4 billion in the Office of the President's P10.7 billion budget is for confidential and intelligence funds.

"Are these expenses of the government necessary or not," she asked.

"Sasabihin natin, compared naman to the debt of the country, napakaliit niyan. Alright, iyang maliliit na 'yan, it becomes bigger and bigger and bigger and it is not necessary."

She warned that the Philippine economy will collapse if it can no longer pay its debts.

"You cannot talk about debt by itself. You have to talk about who is causing the debt and why it is being incurred, etc."



DEBT CRISIS

In the interview, Monsod said the Philippines' debt-to-GDP ratio at 64-65 percent "is not unsettling."

"Hindi nakakabahala pero 'yung rule of thumb is the debt of the country should not be more than 60 percent. 'Yun bang for safety, it should not be more than 60 percent. When it is more than 60 percent, medyo tumitingin tingin na tayo," she said.

She also noted that there are restrictions in place that will prevent the Philippines to fall into a debt crisis similar to the one in 1983.

"The Philippines underwent a debt crisis in 1983. The debt crisis happened because our debt compared to our GDP was about 96 percent of GDP," she said.

"Sa akin, we have the conditions in place and the restrictions in place that will prevent us from going into debt crisis...Noon, the central bank will approve the loan even if they don't like to do it because the President was President Marcos. Now there are laws in place that will not allow, that provide central bank the independence."

An ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group report on key economic indicators during the Marcos years showed that Philippine external debt soared from $4.1 billion in 1975 to $24.4 billion by 1982.

From 1978-1991, the country’s debt stood at more than 200 percent of exports, peaking in 1985 during the last full year of Marcos.

The turning point came when the US entered a recession in the third quarter of 1981 and increased interest rates, bloating the cost of Philippine borrowings. Debt servicing then became very difficult for Manila, as with other debt-dependent countries in Latin America.