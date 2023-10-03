Home  >  News

Family, supporters of slain broadcaster Percy Lapid demand justice on 1st death anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2023 10:47 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Commemorations are held in memory of slain Philippine radio commentator Percy Lapid on the first anniversary of his death.

Lapid's family and friends, and several diplomats call for the masterminds to be brought to justice. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Percy Lapid   death anniversary   murder  