Home > News Family, supporters of slain broadcaster Percy Lapid demand justice on 1st death anniversary ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2023 10:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Commemorations are held in memory of slain Philippine radio commentator Percy Lapid on the first anniversary of his death. Lapid's family and friends, and several diplomats call for the masterminds to be brought to justice. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid death anniversary murder