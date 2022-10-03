Home  >  News

Senate panel starts probe on POGOs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 11:07 PM

A Philippine Senate panel opened its probe on the economic impact of offshore gaming in the country.

Government officials at the hearing expressed conflicting views on whether the Philippines should already ban offshore gaming. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2022
