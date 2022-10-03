Home  >  News

PCSO walang nakitang iregularidad sa Grand Lotto draw

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 08:00 PM

Nagsimula nang ipamahagi ang higit P236 milyong jackpot sa higit 400 nanalo sa Grand Lotto 6/55 draw nitong Sabado. Nanindigan ang Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office na walang dayaang nangyari. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Oktubre 2022

