Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Monday assured the public that the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw where 433 bettors won the jackpot was above board.

"While statistically this is a very rare occurrence, theoretically it can also happen because lottery is a game of chance," PCSO chairperson Junie Cua told ANC's "Rundown".

Quoting PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles, he said many bettors consistently placed bets on the multiples of number 9, which is considered to be a lucky number.

"So parang kumbaga matagal nang inaalagaan 'yan ng maraming tao," he said.

(You can say many people have long been taking care of those numbers.)

Although it was unprecedented, Cua said there were no irregularities to the lotto draws, which are televised.

"Talagang makikita mo naman kung gaano ka-open and transparent. Nandiyan 'yung representative ng COA (Commission on Audit) at iba pang personnel na involved dun sa process," he said.

(You can really see how open and transparent it was. The representative of COA and other personnel involved in the process were there.)

He added, "Pagkatapos nga ng every game, nagkakaroon 'yan ng audit. May proseso 'yan na binabalikan, tinitignan, tsinitsek nang mabuti kasi gusto natin ma-maintain talaga 'yung tiwala ng taong bayan dito sa game na ito na state sponsored."

(After every game, there is an audit. There is a process that is reviewed, checked thoroughly because we want to maintain the trust of the public in this state sponsored game.)

The state lottery agency also vowed full cooperation to the proposed Senate investigation on the 6/55 draw.

For Cua, it is better to address the technical questions regarding the Lotto results at a proper forum.

"I'm so happy that the Senate has announced na sila ay magkakaroon ng hearing tungkol dito sa nangyari na ito, which I think is appropriate and PCSO and I personally welcome that initiative," he added.

(I'm so happy that the Senate has announced that they will have a hearing about this incident.)

Based on the 9 p.m. draw of the PCSO on Saturday, some 433 bettors picked the winning numbers 09-45-36-27-18-54.

This means they will split up the P236,091,188.40 jackpot prize and will receive P545,245.24 each.

There were also 331 winners of the second prize worth P100,000 and 2,491 third prize winners (P1,500).