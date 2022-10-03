No cyclone but easterlies, thunderstorms causing rainy weather: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Expect rainy weather including possible thunderstorms in Metro Manila this Monday, weather bureau PAGASA said even as the weather bureau is not monitoring any tropical cyclone inside or outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Bicol Region, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon, which may cause flash floods or landslides.

PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said thunderstorms may affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country, with possible flash floods or landslides.