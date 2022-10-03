Home  >  News

Marcos kumpirmadong bumiyahe pa-Singapore: Palasyo

Posted at Oct 03 2022 08:12 PM

Kinumpirma ng Malacañang na nagpuntang Singapore si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kasama ang ilang miyembro ng kaniyang pamilya at kaalyado para manood ng Formula 1 Grand Prix nitong weekend. Depensa ng Palasyo ay pakay ni Marcos doon na manghikayat ng mga mamumuhunan sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Oktubre 2022

