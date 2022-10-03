Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga puwersa ng Japan, S. Korea, observers sa US-PH military exercises

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 08:50 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Makikiisa sa taunang "Kamandag" exercises sa Pilipinas ang higit 3,000 tropa ng Marines mula Pilipinas at Amerika simula ngayong Lunes. Kasali rin ang ilang sundalo ng Japan at South Korea bilang observer. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Oktubre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   defense   military   military exercise   Kamandag   Philippine Navy  