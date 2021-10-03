THROWBACK: Symptoms, causes of pneumonia among children

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pediatric pulmonologist Corry Avanceña explains on "Salamat Dok" the symptoms and causes of pneumonia among children. This infection can be viral or bacterial and can spread through airborne droplets. Its symptoms on children include coughing, fever, headache, vomiting, loose bowel movement, appetite loss, fast or hard breathing, fatigue, and chest pains. In cases of bacterial infection, antibiotics could be recommended to patients, on top of medicine for the symptoms. Avanceña says drinking water and resting are also imperative in treating pneumonia.