Velasco inakusahan si Cayetano ng 'pangho-hostage' sa 2021 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2020 08:01 PM

Inakusahan ni Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco si House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano ng panggigipit sa 2021 budget at kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte para manatiling House Speaker. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Sabado, 15 Oktubre 2020

