Velasco ally sacked from deputy speakership amid House power struggle

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2020 03:44 AM

The House of Representatives sacks from the deputy speakership an ally of Cong. Lord Allan Velasco showing yet another sign of his intensifying power struggle with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano. Velasco's allies even float the possibility of moving to declare the speakership vacant if Cayetano does not adhere to the term-sharing agreement. More from RG Cruz. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 2, 2020
