Senior Agila's 'miracles': Stopping the rain, making ants sing

Members of an alleged Surigao del Norte-based cult believe their leader had supernatural powers including making the rain stop and causing ants to sing like birds, a former member of the group said Monday.

Lovely Savandal, ex-member of the alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc., said she had been a member of the group along with her parents and siblings since birth.

She said SBSI members personally believed that Jey Rence Quilario, otherwise known as Senior Agila, was a "reincarnated Sto. Nino" and a new Messiah who could perform miracles.

"Pinatigil niya 'yung ulan...May langgam kakanta tapos boses nga ng ibon 'yung kanta," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

SBSI members were told to sell their homes and join the SBSI enclave in Sitio Kapihan. Savandal said that after selling her house, she had to give 40 percent of the total sale to Quilario while using the rest of the money to build a new home in Sitio Kapihan.

She said the group would sometimes have worship services at 3 a.m. where members would recite the group's rules as well as passages from a book of legends written by Quilario.

The book also had warnings that SBSI members would go to hell if they did not follow Quilario's instructions.

Savandal said her husband, who was also a member of SBSI, earned an income through fishing, with a portion of the sales going back to the group. However, Senior Agila allegedly ordered Savandal's husband to stop selling the fish and just give all his catch to Quilario so that he could sell it.

She said she protested the setup because one of her children had asthma. "Kailangan namin may pera dahil wala kaming pambili ng gamot," she said.

Savandal said she and her family left SBSI this year due to the abuses of SBSI leaders.

"Wala na kaming bahay kasi ibinenta namin 'yung bahay namin. 'Yung bahay ng parents ko ibinenta rin...Nakakahiya po kasi wala na kaming matirhan," she said, adding she had to seek help from the local government.

In the interview, Savandal said she believes Quilario was being manipulated by SBSI Vice President and ex-Socorro mayor Mamerto Galanida, noting Quilario only finished senior high school.

She said she had doubts about Quilario after noticing that the daily assembly meetings stopped when Galanida fell ill for 2 months.

"Kung Panginoon siya, bakit kailangan pa niyang maghintay kay Mamerto na gumaling para magmi-meeting kami?"

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has suspended the Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA) of SBSI, covering 353 hectares of land located in the northeast part of Barangay Sering, overlooking the northeast portion of Bucas Grande Island.

Savandal has lauded the DENR decision, saying she will finally found out where her father was buried in Sitio Kapihan. She said her father died of a tumor in his lungs when SBSI leaders refused to have him seek medical treatment.

"Kailangan niyang maoperahan, mai-admit pero hindi po pumayag 'yung mother ko kasi tinawagan niya si Senior Agila, hindi daw pwede. Siya na lang daw ang gagamot. Pero 'yun na nga, namatay ang tatay ko, hindi naman niya nagamot," she recalled.

"Makukuha ko na po ang bangkay ng ama ko," she added.