Home  >  News

Davao City had P2.6B in confidential funds from 2016-2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2023 11:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine legal experts call for new laws on auditing confidential funds given to local governments.

Their suggestion comes after it was revealed that Vice President Sara Duterte already had billions of pesos in confidential funds when she was still Davao City mayor. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 2, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   confidential funds   Sara Duterte   Davao City  