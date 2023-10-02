Home > News Davao City had P2.6B in confidential funds from 2016-2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2023 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine legal experts call for new laws on auditing confidential funds given to local governments. Their suggestion comes after it was revealed that Vice President Sara Duterte already had billions of pesos in confidential funds when she was still Davao City mayor. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight confidential funds Sara Duterte Davao City