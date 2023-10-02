Home  >  News

Bomb joke prompts temporary closure of Bicol airport runway

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2023 06:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Airport authorities temporarily closed the runway of Bicol International Airport on Monday, October 2, due to bomb joke from a passenger bound for Manila.

All 130 passengers of the Cebu Pacific flight were deplaned and security personnel screened their luggage and hand-carried items, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

(Report by Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News)
Read More:  airport   bomb joke   Bicol International Airport   CAAP   Cebu Pacific  