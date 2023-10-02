Home > News Bomb joke prompts temporary closure of Bicol airport runway ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2023 06:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Airport authorities temporarily closed the runway of Bicol International Airport on Monday, October 2, due to bomb joke from a passenger bound for Manila. All 130 passengers of the Cebu Pacific flight were deplaned and security personnel screened their luggage and hand-carried items, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. (Report by Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: airport bomb joke Bicol International Airport CAAP Cebu Pacific