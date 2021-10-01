Home  >  News

House passes 'rushed' P5.024-T budget for 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2021 03:31 AM

The House of Representatives beats its own deadline to pass the proposed P5.024 trillion budget for 2022. It was approved without changes, sparking concerns among critics who insist there are misplaced priorities in the spending bill. RG Cruz reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 1, 2021
