Calls to ramp up COVID testing in PH amid improvement in NCR, Calabarzon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2021 03:25 AM

An infectious disease expert sees the need to ramp up COVID testing in the Philippines. That's even as COVID numbers in Metro Manila and nearby Calabarzon show some improvements. More from Raphael Bosano. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 1, 2021
