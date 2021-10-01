Home  >  News

Duterte attacks Senate anew over Pharmally probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2021 03:22 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte launches fresh attacks against the Senate over its ongoing probe into government's deals with Pharmally. As this report tells us, Duterte will issue a memorandum prohibiting Cabinet members from taking part in Senate investigations. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 1, 2021
