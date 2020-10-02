'This is not a teleserye': Solon denies leaking Oct. 14 Speakership turnover date

MANILA - AAMBIS-OWA Party-list Rep. Sharon Garin on Friday called on colleagues to be professionals in the face of a tussle between two lawmakers for the House Speaker position.

Garin also denied she was the "congresswoman" who supposedly said in a message thread that Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco will assume the Speakership on October 14.

"This is not a teleserye. I don’t want to go into the he said, she said, pero let’s be professional. Even the Speaker said it during his famous speech 2 days ago, he mentioned October 14," she told ANC's Headstart.

Deputy Speaker LRay Villafuerte said the supposed October 14 turnover date was not clear in the meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte about the term-sharing agreement between Velasco and current Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano. The date was allegedly leaked on Viber threads by a certain "congresswoman."

Garin said there were 3 female legislators in the meeting. She, in particular, was there to support Velasco.

The October 14 date was a "compromise" as one party wanted it earlier and the other later, she said.

The deal, brokered by the President himself last year, was to have Cayetano lead the House of Representatives for 15 months and Velasco for the remaining 21 months of the 18th Congress.

Garin said during the meeting, Duterte was clear about 2 things: that he wants the budget passed and that he wants the term-sharing agreement enforced.

She said the party-list bloc of around 50 legislators has been consistent: "We support the President’s speaker. Whoever the president supports, we support that candidate as speaker."