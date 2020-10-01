Habagat to dampen Metro Manila, parts of Luzon: PAGASA

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will dump rains over Metro Manila and parts of Luzon Friday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region, said PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario.

Northern Samar will also be affected by the southwest monsoon, which is warm moist winds from the southwest causing rains over the western portion of the country from May to September.

PAGASA

The rest of the country will experience fair weather with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, he said.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted 905 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

The brewing storm is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, Ordinario told Teleradyo's "Gising Pilipinas".