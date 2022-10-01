Senate minority wants to stop 'practice' of giving DepEd confidential fund, Pimentel says
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 01 2022 11:53 AM | Updated as of Oct 01 2022 12:11 PM
DepEd, Department of Education, Sara Duterte, 2023 budget, confidential fund, Koko Pimentel
- /overseas/10/01/22/hurricane-ian-leaves-ft-myers-florida-in-shambles
- /sports/10/01/22/uaap-lady-archers-put-clamps-on-up-in-big-win
- /news/10/01/22/analyst-increase-in-covid-cases-not-due-to-relaxed-mask-rule
- /news/10/01/22/2-rescuers-who-drowned-during-karding-buried-in-bulacan
- /sports/10/01/22/mpl-gritty-tnc-already-gearing-up-for-11th-season