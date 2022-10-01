Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

3 sa 5 rescuer na namatay sa Bulacan, hinatid na sa huling hantungan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2022 08:24 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hinatid na sa huling hantungan ang tatlo sa limang rescuer na namatay sa kasagsagan ng pananalasa ng super bagyo Karding sa Bulacan. Dumagsa naman ang tulong pinansiyal para sa pamilya ng mga namatay. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 1 Oktubre 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Bulacan   bagyong Karding   trahedya   tragedy   disaster   rescue   typhoon   flashflood  