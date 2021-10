Watch more on iWantTFC

The country's COVID-19 referral system on Friday said it was receiving slightly fewer calls for help in securing hospital admission.

The One Hospital Command Center got 200 to 300 calls a day in the past week, said Medical Officer Dr. Marylaine Padlan. The system earlier this month was receiving 400 to 500 calls daily.

"Nakatulong po sa sistema namin ‘to dahil mas marami na rin po kaming ospital na natatawagan at mas marami na po kaming LGU na nakikipag-coordinate po kami," she said in a televised public briefing.

(This helps our system because we can call more hospitals and local governments to coordinate with us.)

Majority of calls still come from Metro Manila and Calabarzon, Padlan noted.

Most calls remain requests for hospital admission, meaning patients are suffering from moderate to critical symptoms of COVID-19, she added.

The Philippines, which has some 2.5 million COVID-19 cases and 38,294 deaths, has the second highest number of infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.