MANILA—A poll commissioner on Friday called on aspirants for national positions to limit their companions when filing their certificates of candidacy to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed.

"Kung maaari naman po huwag na kayong magpasama kung hindi naman kayo PWD (person with disability). Huwag na kayong magsama ng bodyguard niyo kasi pandagdag lang 'yan sa risk namin eh," Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon told Teleradyo.

(If possible don't bring a companion if you are not a PWD. Don't bring your bodyguard because that only increases our risk [of COVID-19].)

The 8-day filing of COCs for president, vice president, senator and party-list representative starts Friday, Oct. 1.

The poll body has transferred the venue to a tent in Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City to ensure physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comelec earlier said it would require candidates negative COVID-19 test results prior to filing of COCs.

For presidential, vice presidential and senatorial candidates, they are allowed to bring a maximum of 3 people. Meanwhile, a party-list representative may bring in 2 companions.

Over 18,000 elective positions in the national and local are up for grabs in next year's elections.

The national positions are for president, vice president, 12 senators, 249 district representatives and 62 party-list representatives.

For local positions, 81 are governors, 780 provincial board members, 146 city mayors, 146 vice mayors, 1,644 city councilors, 1,488 municipal mayors, 1,488 municipal vice mayors and 11,908 municipal councilors.

To date, Comelec has registered 62 million voters in the country and has extended the voter registration from Oct. 11 to 30.