Home  >  News

Palace says Metro Manila shift to MGCQ possible

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 09:41 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Malacañang said it is possible Metro Manila could shift to looser restrictions if infections decline. In the meantime, the Black Nazarene procession, one of the country's biggest religious events happening next year, could see major changes due to the health crisis. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 1, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Metro Manila   Feast of the Black Nazarene   Traslacion   Metro Manila MGCQ   modified general community quarantine  