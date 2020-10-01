Palace says Metro Manila shift to MGCQ possible
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 01 2020 09:41 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Metro Manila, Feast of the Black Nazarene, Traslacion, Metro Manila MGCQ, modified general community quarantine
- /news/10/02/20/house-logs-2-more-covid-19-cases
- /news/10/02/20/navy-reservist-pinugutan-ulo-isinilid-sa-ice-box
- /news/10/02/20/mtrcb-revenues-dip-40-pct-after-abs-cbn-shutdown-covid-19-pandemic
- /entertainment/10/02/20/angelica-panganiban-ibinahagi-ang-hamon-sa-paggawa-ng-walang-hanggang-paalam
- /life/10/02/20/megan-young-shares-how-she-got-into-video-games