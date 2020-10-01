Home  >  News

'Mandatory isolation in gov't facilities may cause fear among suspected COVID-19 patients'

Posted at Oct 01 2020 09:43 PM

The Department of Health explained home quarantine is not totally prohibited. This, as a group of healthcare professionals warned a mandatory isolation of suspected COVID-19 patients in government-approved facilities might be counter-productive. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 1, 2020
