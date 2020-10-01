Cleaner Boracay reopens to tourists

MANILA - A "cleaner" Boracay awaits travelers as the world-renowned island reopens Thursday, Oct. 1, the mayor of Malay town said.

"Maganda ang Boracay kasi nagpahinga siya nang for how many months," Mayor Frolibar Bautista told Teleradyo's "Gising Pilipinas".

He added waters off the long beach had become cleaner after the island was closed to tourists since March to arrest the spread of COVID-19. It earlier opened to tourists coming from Western Visayas in June.

At least 2,000 travelers would be allowed entry to Boracay, Bautista earlier said.

Hotels will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 2 guests per room while some 382 bars and restaurants have been accredited.

Tourists will be required to present a negative confirmatory test result for COVID-19 taken 48 to 72 hours prior to their travel.

Bautista also said Boracay has an isolation facility and those who test positive or were suspected of carrying the disease would be transferred to mainland Aklan.

"Panawagan ko sa Filipino tourists natin please bring your friends and families and enjoy our beautiful island," he said.

In 2018, the top Philippine tourist destination was closed for 6 months for massive rehabilitation.